COURTROOM INSIDER | Grandparents of teenager who killed his family and his shocking confession - East Idaho News

Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Grandparents of teenager who killed his family and his shocking confession

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a cabin burns to the ground and authorities find the remains of three charred bodies.

While it looks like arson, investigators are led to a teenage boy, who denies having anything to do with it. But evidence emerges that leads to murder charges against him.

The boy’s grandparents join Nate Eaton and share new details about the case.

Watch in the video player above.

