 COURTROOM INSIDER | Kohberger prosecutor Bill Thompson & behavior analyst Scott Rouse join Nate Eaton - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Kohberger prosecutor Bill Thompson & behavior analyst Scott Rouse join Nate Eaton

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Bryan Kohberger prosecutor Bill Thompson joins Nate Eaton to talk about the case and then behavior analyst/body language expert Scott Rouse is here to analyze Kohberger, Lori Daybell and more.

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION