Crews fighting 4 lightning-caused fires near Caribou-Targhee National Forest - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY — Firefighters are currently working to suppress four fires in southeastern Idaho that were reportedly all caused by lightning strikes.

According to a news release from Caribou-Targhee National Forest, fire crews are “actively engaged” in responding to multiple wildfires in the forest.

Rocky Top Fire

The Rocky Top fire. | Caribou-Targhee National Forest

Located 11 miles northwest of Swan Valley.

Currently spanning 3.2 acres.

“Fire behavior is smoldering and creeping. Due to the steep rocky terrain and extreme risk to firefighter safety, both full suppression and confinement strategies are in place,” says the release. “The confinement strategy within the planning area ensures firefighter safety while allowing direct engagement to create a high probability of protecting values at risk.”

Rim Trail Fire

A map of the fires. | Caribou-Targhee National Forest

Located 13 miles northeast of Tetonia.

Currently spanning 27 acres.

Road and trail closure in effect for Forest Roads 658, 809, 813 and Forest Trails 002, 010, 013, 015.

“Fire behavior is smoldering, creeping, isolated torching, and spotting,” says the release. “The helicopter is providing water bucket drops in support of ground resources.”

Toponce Fire

An aerial view of the Toponce Fire. | Caribou-Targhee National Forest

Located 9 miles northeast of Inkom.

Currently spanning 11 acres. “Fire behavior is smoldering, creeping, isolated torching, and spotting,” says the release. “Helicopters are providing water bucket support to ground resources.”

Chicken Fire

Located 11 miles east of Swan Valley, Idaho. One mile north of Upper Palisades Lake.

Currently spanning .10 acres.

“Fire behavior is smoldering and creeping and burning in steep terrain with excessive overhead snags,” says the release. “The helicopter is providing water bucket drops to support firefighters on the ground.”

Officials say more lighting is expected over the next few days, and ask the public to take precautions while enjoying public lands.

“Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in effect across eastern Idaho,” says the release. “Remember possessing or discharging fireworks, incendiary ammunition, steel core ammunition, and exploding targets are illegal on public lands. Help prevent human caused wildfires.”