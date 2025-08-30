 Eastern Idaho State Fair returns, sees massive crowd opening day - East Idaho News
EASTERN IDAHO STATE FAIR

Eastern Idaho State Fair returns, sees massive crowd opening day

Daniel V. Ramirez

Fair attendees on one of the many adrenaline pumping rides at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
BLACKFOOT — Hundreds upon hundreds of community members gathered at the Friday afternoon at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Despite a chill breeze blowing through and a nearby thunderstorm threatened to downpour on fair-goers, it didn’t stop people from enjoying tiger ears, elotes, turkey legs and other tasty foods alike.

One of the many vendors at the fair, the Bread Barn has been a staple source of carbs and sweets during the week long celebration. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
The Eastern Idaho State Fair goes until Sept.6, for those interested in the events and daily fair schedule, visit funatthefair.com

A teenager holding on during a mechanical bull ride at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
A girl holdes on during the Hawaiin Express ride | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
Rather unique feature this year at the Merchant Square, fair-goers can pay to get inked up at the fair. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
Girls showing a carnie's dog some love at the Eastern Idaho State Fair | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
Alex Clark, a comedian who happens to juggle, juggling giant knives in front of a mom and daughter. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
Jared Rogerson & Rodeo Wreck performing at the AgWest Farm Credit Free Stage at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
T.C. Hatter wondering the fair grounds interacting with fair-goers. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
A man winning a prize while those around him are in awe. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
A boy on a water boatd ride at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
A mother walking with her daughter as she rides a pony. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
A girl playing one of the many fair games for a chance to win a prize. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
