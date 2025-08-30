Eastern Idaho State Fair returns, sees massive crowd opening day - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Hundreds upon hundreds of community members gathered at the Friday afternoon at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Despite a chill breeze blowing through and a nearby thunderstorm threatened to downpour on fair-goers, it didn’t stop people from enjoying tiger ears, elotes, turkey legs and other tasty foods alike.

One of the many vendors at the fair, the Bread Barn has been a staple source of carbs and sweets during the week long celebration. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The Eastern Idaho State Fair goes until Sept.6, for those interested in the events and daily fair schedule, visit funatthefair.com

A teenager holding on during a mechanical bull ride at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

A girl holdes on during a ride | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Rather unique feature this year at the Merchant Square, fair-goers can pay to get inked up at the fair. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Girls showing a carnie’s dog some love at the Eastern Idaho State Fair | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Alex Clark, a comedian who happens to juggle, juggling giant knives in front of a mom and daughter. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Jared Rogerson & Rodeo Wreck performing at the AgWest Farm Credit Free Stage at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

T.C. Hatter wondering the fair grounds interacting with fair-goers. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

A man winning a prize while those around him are in awe. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

A boy on a water boatd ride at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

A mother walking with her daughter as she rides a pony. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com