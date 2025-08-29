Sweet Temptations' new fair dessert honors the last s'more of the summer - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is finally here, and Sweet Temptations is offering a brand new dish, certain to fulfill your wildest fair food dreams.

Lacey Secrist, the owner of Sweet Temptations, says her inspiration for this years’ Best New Fair Food winner in the sweets category, the ‘Campfire Secret’, came from wanting to emulate the end of summer, as you sit in front of a campfire, eating a delicious s’more.

“The nice thing that sets us apart in our booth, is everything is homemade, and it’s a family-run business,” Secrists ays. “Everything is made from scratch.”

This delicious dessert starts with two soft chocolate cake-like whoopie pies, sandwiched together with a sweet cream cheese filling, drizzled in a homemade caramel fondue sauce, topped with strawberries, crushed graham crackers, mini marshmallows and chocolate chips, served with a side of cold vanilla soft-serve, and topped with pink Himalayan sea salt.

The campfire secret at Sweet Temptations | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“In Idaho, you can’t be a country girl and not have s’mores during the summer, so we thought what is better than having a kick-off in the beginning with s’mores, then at the end you have to celebrate with a s’mores, right?” Secrist says. “We just took s’mores elevated to the next level with our Campfire Secret.”

This dessert will truly blow your mind, as all of the sweet, fruity and salty flavors mix together so perfectly, with a side of ice cream that makes it just right for those hot fair days.

Gluten-free versions are also available for all of the menu items at Sweet Temptations.

Make sure to stop by Sweet Temptations at the Eastern Idaho State Fair from Aug. 29 to Sept 6. They are open from 8 a.m. until midnight, and are located on the East side of the fairgrounds.