Popular La Casita a winner with judges and visitors at Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – You’ll find plenty of reason to attend this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair, but at the top of your list should be La Casita Mexican Food.

The restaurant’s La Quesabirria earned first place in the Best New Entrée food judging on Thursday, and for good reason; it was delicious.

The serving includes three crispy tortillas packed with juicy marinated beef or pork and loads of melted cheese, rice, lime, cilantro, and onion, as well as a warm cup of consommé for dipping.

Owner Marcial Mejia has won the fair food contest four times with his food truck cuisine, which can be found at public events throughout the region.

Majia said it was his son who invented the dish – sort of.

“I came into the kitchen one day and found my son making a mess on the countertop,” Mejia said. “I did my best to help him arrange the ingredients, and it turned out to be very good.”

The father-son creation is a winner, not just because food judges say so, but because of the line of fair visitors in front of the La Casita food booth.

You’ll find La Casita by heading for the Tiger Ears booth and turning right through a row of food booths.

Feeding Frenzy 2025

