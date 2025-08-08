Elderly woman dies on I-15 after two-vehicle crash - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that happened on Interstate 15 at mile marker 89 near Blackfoot.

The crash occurred at 5 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Troopers say a 21-year-old man from Idaho Falls, who has not been identified, was traveling southbound in a 2015 Buick Verano. An 80-year-old man, from Brocket, Alberta, Canada, was also traveling southbound in a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van, with an 81-year-old woman. Neither has been identified.

The Buick and the Chrysler were in the left lane of travel when the Buick rear-ended the Chrysler. Both vehicles came to rest in the median, according to the release.

The driver and passenger of the Chrysler were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where the passenger died from her injuries.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.