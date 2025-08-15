Evacuations underway as Sand Creek Fire continues to grow in Fremont County - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Evacuations are underway in the Sadorus Hill area of Fremont County as multiple crews battle a fire northwest of Ashton that has grown to 250 acres as of Friday afternoon.

The Sand Creek Fire started near Sand Creek Road in the Arcadia area. Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center’s website states the fire was reported at 10:49 a.m.

Juley Smith, fire information officer for the Bureau of Land Management, said the initial report indicated the fire was at 20 acres. She expects the number to grow more as crews contain the blaze.

“Fremont County is calling for an evacuation of the Sadorus Hill area. The Sand Creek Fire is moving towards the area and residents/visitors are being asked to evacuate east out of the area. Fire resources are enroute to provide structure protection,” Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Richey said in a news release. “Deputies will be going door to door, but do not wait for an deputy to arrive.”

The fire is on both public and private land, with the East Idaho Interagency Fire Center as the lead agency. The North and South Fremont Fire Districts and the Madison County Fire Department are assisting.

Smith said aerial firefighting operations are inbound to assist firefighters on the ground, and she wants to remind community members to avoid the use of drones in the airspace near active fires. In addition, avoid the area to allow crews to work around the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Other fires have affected the area over the past few weeks. On July 11, the Grassy Fire broke out and burned 2,018 acres near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. The fire was fully contained on July 13.

As of July 21, Fremont County has been under burn restrictions for private lands outside of incorporated cities. Campfires in approved fire pits and charcoal grills are exempt from the ban.

