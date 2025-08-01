Firefighters battle Rio Vista wildfire near Fort Hall - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — A wildfire has grown to about 25 acres on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

The Rio Vista Fire started around noon Friday in southern Bingham County near North Rio Vista Road, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

The Fort Hall Fire Department is responding, with support from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Fire, North Bannock Fire Department, Fort Hall Fish and Game, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Forest Service.

“Due to the winds and dry conditions, the fire spread quickly,” Fort Hall Fire Department Chief Eric King said in a news release.

The following roads have been closed to the public:

Sheepskin Road (eastbound)

Bench Road (eastbound)

Philbin Road (westbound)

The closures are in place to ensure safe and unobstructed access for firefighting personnel and equipment, according to the release.

Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire officials estimate the fire will be fully contained by 6 p.m. Friday. They said the fire is human-caused, and no structures are threatened at this time.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are provided.