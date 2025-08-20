Former Highland High School assistant wrestling coach charged in solicitation of girl's wrestling students - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A former Highland High School assistant wrestling coach has been charged after victims said he solicited nude images of them.

Destiny Creed Summers, 25, was charged on April 7 with two felony counts of sexual battery of a minor child by solicitation. If he is found guilty, he faces up to 50 years in jail and a possible fine of up to $100,000.

According to the court documents, the assistant principal of Highland High School contacted the Pocatello Police Department on Dec. 19 after two female students on the school’s wrestling team reported inappropriate behavior they had experienced from Summers.

Both victims were 17 years old.

The officer spoke with both of the victims and was told the coach was “weird,” and when asked to explain more, they said he was sexually weird.

Both had said that Summers had found their Instagram and Snapchat accounts and added them, according to court documents. One victim said Summers had messaged her that most of his comments were not at the start sexual, but gradually evolved into such.

The document states that both victims reported that Summers had asked them about their “body count.”

One of the victims reported that in the conversations, Summers had asked her to leave with him on the last practice before Thanksgiving, but she decided to skip that practice, according to the document. The victim said she was afraid and did not want to have that type of relationship with a coach.

The victims told the officer that Summers had asked the two of them to be “friends with benefits” and had told the two he’d help them get to the State Wrestling Tournament, according to the document. One of the victims said that after she had rejected him, Summers had threatened to refuse to work with her, and she felt it was a punishment for blocking him on social media.

The victims later spoke about nude images of Summers that he had sent to one of the victims, which show him naked and having sex with an unidentified woman. They knew it was Summers due to a tattoo on his forearm, according to the court document.

During the conversation with the victims, the officer later learned that one of the victims had sent Summers naked pictures of herself, according to the court document.

The document states that, regarding the other five girls on the wrestling team, the victims reported that the other girls had not experienced any incident with Summers.

One of the victims told Summers that if he had tried this with other girls, he’d tell someone, and he had paid her $30 via Venmo not to say anything, according to the court document.

The two victims said the reason why they had come forward was due to rumors from the boys on the wrestling team that one of the victims had a crush on Summers.

The document states that Highland High School’s Athletic Director had called Summers over the allegations against him and had agreed to meet with him.

Speaking with the athletic director, the officer reported that Summers had admitted to adding the two victims on Snapchat, but had deleted everything from his phone, according to the court document.

Summers had told the director that a victim had sent him nude images through Snapchat, and he had also sent images back, according to the court document.

The officer spoke with Summers and read him his Miranda Rights.

Summers said it was one of the victims who had told him how wild she was and who had told him how many times she had sex and how many times she had partied, according to the court document. He said the conversation with the same victim became more flirtatious and he said she sent him naked pictures and videos of her having sex, according to the court document.

However, he did admit to sending videos of himself back to the victim, but this caused him anxiety and blocked her, according to the court document.

Regarding the $30 payment, Summers told the officer that the victim had told him she’d tell people what was going on, and he had paid her, according to the court document. He said he had deleted all the messages and asked the victim if they could start over and be friends.

The officer asked Summers for consent to do a forensic extraction of his phone, and the man was willing to do so, according to the court document.

Summers was suspended indefinitely from the wrestling program.

The document states that, upon reviewing Summers’ data files, photos of women of questionable age were found. No photos of the victims were found in Summers’ files.

However, looking at one of the victim’s files confirmed that the other victim had sent photos of herself naked to Summers and a notification showing Summers had taken screenshots, according to the court document.

Summers is scheduled to appear for a jury trial before District Judge Javier Gabiola at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Though Summers has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.