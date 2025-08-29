From tragedy to triumph: Woman finds purpose two years after crash killed boyfriend and left her critically injured - East Idaho News

Hannah Britton currently. | Courtesy Hannah Britton

IDAHO FALLS — It’s been a little over two years since 26-year-old Hannah Britton was involved in a devastating car crash that would alter her life forever. She was sent to the hospital with extensive injuries and the wreck left her boyfriend dead. Britton had countless broken bones, a blown eye socket and nine lifesaving surgeries over the course of nine days. Doctors told her that it wasn’t likely she would walk again due to the injuries. They also said she might not graduate with her college degree—something she really wanted— because of her traumatic brain injury. But she created her own narrative and achieved it all and more. “My recovery has truly been nothing short of a miracle,” Britton said. RELATED | A local woman’s road to recovery after horrific crash that killed her boyfriend Hannah Britton after the accident. | Courtesy Hannah Britton

What happened

The incident took place on Aug. 11, 2023. Britton, who was living in Rexburg at the time, was with her boyfriend, Broc Stoddard. He was driving her white Nissan on the highway and she was a passenger.

Just after 12:30 p.m. that day, a man named Alonso Hernandez-Garcia was driving east on U.S. Highway 20 when he lost control of his vehicle — a gray 2012 Honda Accord. He drove through the median and into westbound traffic, crashing head-on into Britton’s vehicle, according to Idaho State Police.

Hannah Britton’s vehicle after the fatal crash. | Courtesy Hannah Britton

A witness of the crash told an ISP trooper the Honda had passed her traveling eastbound on US-20 at speeds over 90 mph. Court documents said the speed limit in the area is 70 mph.

Britton was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by ambulance, then flown by air ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Stoddard died of his injuries at the scene. He had just turned 22 years old three days before. He was known as being kind and respectful. “He made a huge impact with his big personality and his loving heart,” his obituary said.

“He was perfect. There’s not a better person than Broc. Just the love of my life,” Britton said in a previous interview.

Hernandez-Garcia was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter.

Broc Stoddard and Hannah Britton. | Courtesy Hannah Britton

Looking back

As Britton reflected on the past two years, she noticed a positive difference this year compared to 2024, which was a difficult time.

“I woke up on Aug. 11 just feeling so much love… I recognize every single blessing that I have,” she said. “Happiness comes from gratitude.”

Britton recently posted a video on her social media that shows snippets of what she had experienced since the accident. She went through many therapies, including speech, occupational, and physical, to try and recover.

“Here I am looking back on how I overcame what felt impossible. Not only that, I’ve created such a wonderful life, one to be proud of. I’m proud of all the versions of me that got me here,” she wrote in the post.

Watch it below.

Accomplishments

Britton graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho last year in December in digital and social media marketing with an emphasis in visual communication. It was challenging with her traumatic brain injury and the grief she dealt with losing Stoddard but she had a lot of support and motivation that kept her going.

“I’m religious and I know a lot of it’s my savior and just being so blessed. I’ve worked really, really hard. I also did it for my sweetheart, Broc. I want to make him proud, too,” she said. “I just had all the resources: a wonderful family, wonderful doctors, the people around me. They’re just nothing but encouraging. With all of these factors, it’s hard to fail.”

She has a job that she looks forward to and expresses gratitude for. She works in marketing at BRiO Home Health and Hospice in Idaho Falls.

“I get to help people who were in similar situations like me…with physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and those are all things that I heavily needed for so long after my accident. It fills my bucket every day to just be a part of somebody else’s recovery journey,” Britton said.

One of her goals after the crash was to return to the gym and work out, which she has been able to do. Even if she does have some limitations, she can’t miss it and enjoys it.

“All that I really struggle with now is I limp sometimes from the pain in my (left) foot. Sometimes my brain injury will cut out my vision or give me word loss,” she said. “Some discomfort where metal is, but nothing serious. That’s all that I am left with after all my initial injuries, but I’m fine with that!”

While talking to EastIdahoNews.com on the phone, Britton was on a walk. She explained that it took some time to get to where she is. She went from a wheelchair, walker, and cane to crutches to being on her own.

“I am on a walk right now by myself. With no help! I am completely independent,” she said.

She’s been able to walk independently for the past eight months.

Courtesy Hannah Britton

Hernandez-Garcia

Hernandez-Garcia was sentenced in March 2024 to prison for a period of 10 years, with seven years being fixed and a three-year indeterminate period to follow.

“I wish it would have been me, the one who lost his life…” he had addressed the court in tears at the time of his sentencing.

Britton continues to live her life and has no time to waste on hate.

“If I did hate Alonso, that’s not going to bring Broc back. That’s not going to bring back my vision. That’s not going to make my foot hurt any less,” she said.

Rather, she hopes that he can have a good life after serving his prison sentence and have a job and a family.

“I actually really do wish him the best. I hope this does not bring him down. I hope that he heals after this emotionally. That’s probably a lot that weighs on him,” Britton said. “He made a mistake, or a dumb mistake, but that’s what it is. I don’t want Aug. 11 to be a bad day for everybody. It’s a bad day for a lot of people, but I don’t think it should keep being a bad day for everybody.”

Thank you

Britton has hit her big milestones, including going back to college, being successful in the gym, and having a great job. She’s even had opportunities to give motivational speeches about what she has been through.

She’s thankful to the community that has helped her in her journey.

“I’m just really beside myself with all of the love that I’ve been given from people in the community, people that don’t really know me, just all throughout eastern Idaho. The people who donated to my GoFundMe to help with that next step of my chapter it really has meant the world,” Britton said.

Now, as she looks to the future, she hopes to continue progressing.

“Maybe one day get married, have a family, you know. Do the whole American dream,” she said.