Gallery: Historic church's annual Greek Festival 2025 - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A historic church held another annual festival serving traditional food.

Pocatello’s historic Greek Orthodox Church, the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, started its 2025 Annual Greek Festival Saturday afternoon. The church will be serving food to attendees until 7 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED | Proceeds of annual Greek Festival fund ongoing restoration of historic church

The following are photos taken by EastIdahoNews.com at the event in the afternoon:

The back of the festival’s line at around 11:30 a.m. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

People wait in the zig zagging line next to the historic church. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

RELATED | Historic church changing checkout procedure, adding new menu items for annual Greek Festival this weekend

People wait in line. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

A father lifts his toddler closer to a cooling sprinkler. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

People sit at a shaded table next to the line. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

A view of the historic Greek Orthodox Church on the afternoon of the festival. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

A group of volunteers stand in the courtyard and laugh. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

People get close to the food lines. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

A volunteer slow-cooks meat near the courtyard entrance. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

People move through the festival’s two food lines. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

A photo of a Greek Gyro in the food line. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

People from the community serve festivalgoers food. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Mayor Brian Blad serves food to festivalgoers. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Pre-wrapped Greek Gyros in the food line. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

The main dining tent directly following the food lines. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

People sit together and eat Greek food at the festival. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Father Constantine Zozos speaks with people at the festival. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

A Paximadia pastry | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

An Orange Paximadia pastry | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com