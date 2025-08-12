How to make easy decadent lemon syllabub using only 5 ingredients - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Using only 5 ingredients, this easy lemon syllabub recipe basically tastes like decadent lemon-flavored whipping cream. It’s the ultimate creamy and indulgent dessert. Ingredients 1.5 cups heavy cream

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons apple juice

1 lemon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Instructions Zest and juice the lemon. Place all ingredients (including lemon juice and zest) in a large mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer (stopping to scrape down the sides) and stir from the bottom once, until it’s thick and slightly stiff. Chill until ready to serve, but serve it on the same day.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!

SUBMIT A CORRECTION