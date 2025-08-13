Idaho attorney general joins multi-state crackdown on illegal robocalls - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced Wednesday that his office is joining a multi-state effort to crack down on robocalls nationally.

Labrador and the 51 attorneys general who comprise the bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force sent warning letters to 37 voice providers to demand that they stop illegal robocalls from being routed through their networks, a press release from Labrador’s office said.

“Idahoans are sick of scammers targeting their families through illegal robocalls,” Labrador said in the release. “We’re putting these telecommunications providers on notice that they must follow federal rules immediately.”

The providers have not complied with Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, rules regarding responding to government traceback requests — in which the origination and delivery of robocalls is traced — have not registered in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Databases, or have not filed a plan to describe how they will reduce illegal robocalls.

“By disregarding these simple rules, these companies are allowing robocallers onto their phone networks and then passing their calls on to other downstream providers until they reach the phones of Idahoans,” the release said.

The task force is also sending letters to 99 “downstream” providers that accept calls from the 37 companies to inform them that they are “doing business with bad actors that are not willing to follow the rules that apply to everyone equally,” the release said.

Officials from the FCC, in addition to the task force’s work, announced Tuesday that they would remove seven of the 37 providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which means that other providers will no longer be allowed to accept and route any calls from their networks.

In 2022, 51 attorneys general joined forces to create the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which is led by North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The task force investigates and takes legal action against companies responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic routed into and across the country, the release said.

In April, Labrador notified nine voice service providers that they may be violating state and federal laws by continuing to route allegedly unlawful robocalls across their networks.