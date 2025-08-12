Idaho Falls Arts Council executive director stepping down for new role at Bank of Commerce - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After more than a decade at the helm of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, the curtain is closing for Executive Director Brandi Newton as she is stepping down to take a leadership role at The Bank of Commerce.

Newton has spent the past 12 years promoting and expanding the reach of the Willard Arts Center, Colonial Theater and ARTitorium on Broadway, helping make Idaho Falls a hub for musical, theatrical and educational events in eastern Idaho.

“Brandi has left an indelible mark not just at the Idaho Falls Arts Council, but within the arts and entertainment scene in Idaho Falls,” said Jason Littlefield, chairman of the Arts Council Board. “To say she’ll be missed is an understatement, but I know the talents she’ll bring to The Bank of Commerce will be such an asset to the employees and customers of the bank.”

Newton will serve as vice president, director of marketing for The Bank of Commerce. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Idaho.

“She ran a successful nonprofit, was loved by patrons and business leaders alike, and most importantly, she has a passion for serving her community,” said Mike Morrison, president and CEO of The Bank of Commerce. “Those are the types of traits that make her a perfect fit for our staff.”

The Arts Council Board has launched a search for Newton’s successor and hopes to name a replacement by this fall. Her last day will be later this month.