Idaho Falls man charged with stalking in connection to previous attack - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who was previously charged with one felony count of aggravated assault causing great bodily harm has been arrested again after continually violating the nocontact order and showing up at the victim’s residence and place of work.

In addition to previous charges, Augustus Gokey, 27, has been charged with one count of stalking in the first degree and three no-contact order violations.

Gokey’s first related criminal charges came back in March, when a victim was struck in the head with a baseball bat.

According to court documents, at the end of July, the man found evidence that Gokey had been visiting his home when he was gone and the man’s employees reported Gokey had been visiting the victim’s place of work.

Court documents state the victim told deputies, “that he was afraid of Gus (Gokey) and how he has been acting,” and “that Gus already almost killed him with the bat and is afraid of his continued actions and no contact order violations.”

The victim was reportedly able to give deputies video footage of Gokey walking around the business property as well as text conversations between Gokey and another individual in which Gokey “threatened violence” against the victim.

According to documents, deputies were able to contact with Gokey and asked Gokey to explain why he was at the victim’s place of work. Gokey reportedly tried to deny having been there at all, but when deputies reminded him of the cameras around the property, Gokey told deputies that he was “following some people into the business that were going to steal from (the victim.)”

Deputies allegedly requested that Gokey point out the supposed thieves on the video, but Gokey told deputies that “the cameras would not show them because they are professionals.”

If found guilty of the stalking charge and no contact violations, Gokey could face up to eight years in prison and fines of up to $13,000 in addition to the previous aggravated assault charge.

Gokey will have his jury trial for the aggravated assault charge Sept. 29.

Though Gokey has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.