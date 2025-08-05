Idaho woman 'living a movie' after finding biological family on Facebook after 24 years - East Idaho News

FILER — When Naomi Rose Randall turned 18, she began a journey to discover her roots.

With only a single photo from June 4, 2001, showing her biological mother, Nikki Lindsay, tearfully handing her one-day-old daughter over to her new adoptive mother, Teri Terry.

“She was saying goodbye to me and handing me to my (adoptive) mom,” Randall said. “My (adoptive) mom was comforting her, knowing that this young girl had made the ultimate sacrifice to allow her to become a mother.”

According to Randall, her adoptive mother, Terry, had gone through medical issues in her 20s that made her unable to conceive a child. Still wanting to be a mother, Terry decided to go through the former LDS Family Services Adoption Agency in hopes of finding a child who needed a family.

That is when they met Nikki, a young girl who was looking to put her baby up for adoption.

“Nikki offered for my parents to be at the hospital when she had me, and my mom turned her down and said, ‘No, that’s your time. I want you to have that time,'” says Randall. “My mom, she kind of just knew that if it was meant to be, it would be, and that she didn’t want to take away that moment from Nikki. She wanted Nikki to be able to have that moment with me.”

Throughout her life, Randall says she was always aware that she was adopted, with her family telling her how much her biological mother loved her.

“Ever since I was little, my parents were very open about the fact that I was adopted and that my biological mother loved me very, very much,” says Randall.

Eventually, the families lost touch, and in 2014, the LDS Family Services Adoption Agency transitioned away from adoption services and began to focus on family counseling.

In 2019, when Randall turned 18, she decided she wanted to know where she came from.

“I just did this Google search of ‘In Idaho, how do I find my adoptive parents?’ And coming to find out, it’s actually really difficult to try and find any information in Idaho,” says Randall. “I have some medical things that are going on, and I just kind of wanted to know (my) basic medical information. That way I could give my doctors an idea of like, ‘Oh yeah, this does run in my family.'”

Six years later, on July 30, 2025, Randall found a Facebook group titled, “Find a long lost friend or relative – Worldwide.”

Deciding that it may help her in her quest to find her blood relatives, Randall posted the photo of herself at one day old with her adoptive and biological mothers.

The post from Randall, looking for her biological mother. | Facebook

In only 15 minutes, she had a lead.

“Within 15 minutes of me posting it, my biological mom’s sister messaged me on Facebook,” says Randall. “She’s like, ‘Hey, I know who your bio mom is! If you want to give me a call, here’s my number.'”

Randall was skeptical at first, wondering if it was too good to be true and trying to protect herself from being scammed.

“A lot of people try to take advantage of situations like this and try to play it off of, ‘Oh, yeah, we’re really your bio family!,'” says Randall. “You know it can be a not good thing if you don’t find the correct people.”

That’s when, through further conversation, she noticed that the woman knew the name of her adoptive parents — something not included in her post.

“In my Facebook post, I didn’t mention anything about my adoptive parents’ names,” Randall said. “So I knew, OK, well, they might be able to see that my mom is Terry through Facebook, but my parents have been divorced for 13 years now. So there’s no connection to my dad, Doug. That’s something that only my biological family would know.”

According to the woman, she had contacted Randall’s biological parents around 2006, asking if they could meet her.

At the time, Randall’s adoptive parents decided it would be best to allow Randall to make that decision when she was older and felt ready.

“My mom had actually forgotten about that conversation,” Randall said. “So she didn’t even remember my aunt’s first and last name.”

Through her newly found aunt, Randall discovered she has siblings, nieces, and more family than she could’ve imagined—just two hours away from her home in Filer.

“She gave me the information for my bio parents, and I found out that I have an older half-brother, a younger brother and a younger sister,” Randall said. “My younger brother and younger sister are 100% biological siblings because my bio mom and my bio dad are still together.”

Thrilled with the new information, Randall said she connected with her biological mother on Facebook to try to meet. When she did, she noticed she had missed a Facebook message from Nikki — from more than a year prior.

“They had both been looking for me… come to find out they’d been looking for me since I had turned 18,” Randall said. “I video called her and I was trying to be all cute and do the whole, ‘Hi, mom, I’m your daughter!’ Like, you see in the movies and stuff, but I was only able to get out, ‘Hi!’ and I lost it. I broke down crying.”

Randall said she immediately thought of her own kids, who will now be able to grow up with two families.

“I have kids of my own now, and so it’s really exciting to be able to get to know my bio parents, and be able to let my kids get to know them,” Randall said. “They have a whole new set of grandparents now.”

That same night, Randall said, she couldn’t wait another second to meet her biological family, so she drove from Filer to Chubbuck, and met with the family at McDonald’s.

Randall (left) after meeting her biological mom Nikki (right). | Courtesy Naomi Rose Randall

“I had this gut feeling. I was like I need to go, I need to go now,” Randall said. “I went up there and we sat and talked for about two hours.”

Randall said she worried on the drive to Chubbuck about how the family would react and whether she would feel as though she “fit in.”

“I was definitely nervous. I have hands-free in my car, so I called my (adoptive) mom. I was like six miles out,” Randall said. “And I was like, ‘I’m six miles out. I have six miles to go. And I’m just now starting to feel extremely nervous about it.'”

As she pulled into the parking lot and rolled down her window, trying to figure out which group of people was her newfound family, Randall heard her biological mom yell her name.

“I get out of my car, and she comes running up and gives me the biggest hug in the world,” Randall said. “I held on, and I hugged her back, and I felt at peace. I felt this huge weight lift off my shoulders that I didn’t even know was there.”

Letting go from the hug, her biological mother pointed to look behind her, where she saw her biological father, waiting to give her a hug.

“I turned around and there was my dad just standing there, and I gave him a hug. He did not want to let me go at all,” Randall said. “As he was hugging me, I went, ‘Huh, this hug feels very familiar.’ And my daughter, she’s three and she hugs the exact same way.”

After introductions, Randall said she was told about a family tradition that she’d been a part of her whole life without even knowing it.

“They told me that every single year on my birthday, they’ve done like a little thing, and that they have 24 birthday cards for me,” Randall said. “They’ve never forgotten my birthday.”

After talking until nearly midnight, Randall said she drove home, feeling lighter.

“I remember the next morning when I got up, my husband’s like, ‘You are in a really good mood for getting very little sleep,’ because I have a four-month-old that I’m nursing through the night,” Randall said. “And I told him, like, ‘You know what? Today, the world seems brighter. And I feel physically lighter.’ I don’t know how to really describe it or explain it, but I just feel…I feel found.”

Randall said one of the most heartwarming details of the entire situation is how respectful her biological family is of her adoptive family.

“One thing I absolutely love is that they are not discrediting that my adoptive mother Terry is my mom, because she is,” Randall said. “I mean, she raised me for my whole life…they are my parents, but it’s definitely a different feeling when you find those people that you’re related to by blood and they are so accepting and so loving and they’ve been searching for you too.”

On Sunday, Randall’s adoptive and biological families met for a barbecue, where she met even more blood relatives.

“I honestly feel like I’m living a movie right now,” Randall said.