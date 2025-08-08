It's as easy as grabbing fish with your bare hands, an old tradition splashes its way back to Fremont County Fair - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — For the past three years, the Fremont County Fair has revitalized an old tradition: kids surround a fish pond and try to catch a slippery one with their bare hands.

Rebecca Anderson, a member of the Fremont County Fair Board, told EastIdahoNews.com that her husband, who was born in St. Anthony and remembers the event as a child, suggested reviving this old tradition.

When she became a member of the board a few years ago, she decided that it was time to revive the tradition that had been inactive for roughly 30 years.

The latest Fish Pond event was on Thursday. Anderson said it involves buying and bringing in around 200 fish from a local fish hatchery.

Many of the fish were rainbow trout, some were yellow trout, and a few were kokanee. The limit was one fish per kid. The younger children got to try before the older children, but all of them had to use their hands or a plastic bag to catch a fish.

Dozens of children waiting at the edge of the Fish Pond prior to the event starting. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

If there are fish left over from the event, children can go in and get more and take them home to eat.

Anderson said some families decided to take the fish and give them back, which were later distributed to families in need around the area.

Originally from Rexburg, Anderson said that when her husband first told her about this event, she assumed it was a goldfish or a toy, but it was real trout.

“It was shocking. I laughed hysterically,” Anderson said.

A girl holding her fish she caught during the Fremont County Fair Fish Pond event. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Local Tagenn Armstrong has brought her son, Korbin Edginton, to the Fish Pond event, with Thursday marking his second time there.

Armstrong said last year her son caught the yellow trout, and for those who are lucky enough to catch one, it also comes with prizes. She loves the event.

“It’s a good tradition. We really like it,” Armstrong said. “We do eat the fish, we smoke them.”

Edginton told EastIdahoNews.com that he technically caught two this year, helping his buddy Aiden Mapin to get one.

He said that for kids next year, it’s important to know that fish can’t see well, which means if you stand in front of them, they’re easy to catch.

Local Fernando Martinez, who was there with his daughter Fernanda Martinez, said that they’ve done it for the past few years and it’s an easy way for the kids to have fun at the fair.

“This is the second year I brought her out here, and she had more fun this year than the year before,” Fernando said. “Since she had fun this year, we gotta come back next year.”

The Fremont County Fair’s last day is Saturday, for more information, click here.