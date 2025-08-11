Local man seriously hurt in freak accident at Redfish Lake - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Well-known Pocatello and Island Park resident Craig Heape is facing a long road to recovery after a freak dock accident at Redfish Lake in Stanley on Sunday left him with life-altering injuries.

What began as a relaxing day with friends took a sudden turn when Heape, a surgical technician in Pocatello, was sitting on a built-in bench on the dock when he fell backward into less than two feet of water, hitting headfirst.

His friend Carl Williams, who witnessed the accident, immediately jumped in to help.

“It was apparent he was instantly paralyzed from the neck down,” Williams said.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and Heape was airlifted to the trauma unit at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Doctors determined he had suffered a bruised spinal cord, three fractured vertebrae in his neck, and other traumatic injuries.

Heape will remain in the hospital for more than a week to undergo intensive treatment and evaluation. After that, he will be transferred to an inpatient rehabilitation facility, where his stay could range from two to six months, depending on his progress.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Heape is already healing in the right direction. Williams said Heape has regained feeling in his feet and hands, and doctors do not believe there will be permanent nerve damage.

“The doctors expect that he’ll make a full recovery, but it’s going to be a long recovery,” Williams said.

Friends describe Heape as someone who lights up every room he enters — quick to laugh, big-hearted, and always ready to help anyone in need. With time spent between Pocatello and Island Park, Heape was a popular bartender at Island Park’s Shotgun Bar, where he helped with many local fundraisers and community events.

Now, his friends and community are rallying to return the support he has so often given others.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover medical expenses not covered by insurance, such as long-term rehabilitation and therapy, potential home modifications, and everyday living costs while he is unable to work.

Even in the face of uncertainty, Heape is said to be approaching each day with the same humor, strength and determination that define him.

“Craig’s journey is just beginning, and he needs his community more than ever,” organizers wrote on the fundraiser page. “Whether you know him personally or are touched by his story, any amount you give will help ease his burden as he works toward healing.”

For more information or to donate to help Heape, visit this GoFundMe page.