Local woman launches first-ever Rexburg area garden tour - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A passion for gardening and a desire to bring people together have inspired Heather Valentine to organize and launch the first-ever Rexburg Area Garden Tour.

The free event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 23, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and it will feature gardens that showcase everything from vegetables and herbs to wild and domestic flowers.

“I have always loved all kinds of gardening,” said Valentine, an eastern Idaho native. “I decided to do this and reached out to some of the area’s gardeners, and people have been amazing. Things have lined up perfectly, and we have 18 gardens confirmed so far.”

Valentine says the gardens are all at different stages of growth and beauty, making the tour an opportunity to learn, share ideas, and connect with fellow garden enthusiasts.

“All the gardens will be at various stages. This is about community. It’s not about perfection,” Valentine said. “Gardening is part of who I am, and I wanted to share it with the community.”

The tour is organized in an open house style, with each garden open to visitors for a specific time slot. For example, four gardens will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., after which guests can move on to others throughout the day. Valentine encourages attendees to start with the gardens they are most interested in, then work their way through the schedule.

The giant sunflowers are spectacular at Noble Naturals Horsemanship & Lodging garden in Rexburg, one of many gardens on display at the Rexburg Area Garden Tour. | Courtesy photo

“The best part of organizing this has been meeting the people and seeing the amazing things they’re doing,” Valentine said. “Not a single garden is the same. Everyone has different challenges and interests. This is an opportunity to learn and ask questions.”

While the event is geared toward adults, everyone is welcome. Valentine understands that not everyone can dedicate the whole day to touring, which is why the open house format allows people to fit visits around their schedules.

According to Valentine, this is the first garden tour to be held in the area, and she hopes to make it an annual tradition.

Thanks to sponsors The Nest-Home, Rental Property Management, and Real Estate Two70, participating gardeners will be treated to an appreciation kickoff party. The evening celebration will include camaraderie, treats, and a raffle as a thank-you to those who open their gardens to the public.

“It’s going to be a wonderful day of learning, sharing, and enjoying the beauty right here in our community,” said Valentine.

Space for the tour is limited, so early registration is encouraged. A schedule, garden descriptions, and registration link are found here: Rexburg area garden tour tickets.

More information updates can also be found on the Rexburg Area Garden Tour Facebook page.