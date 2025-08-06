Looking back: Pocatello police arrest man wanted for murdering Kentucky police officer and two young sisters are kidnapped - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 4 to Aug. 10 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

ANNIS — A “prominent man” in Annis was bitten by a dog with rabies, The Rigby Star reported on Aug. 9, 1917.

John Bybee was the man bitten by the dog but it’s not clear what led to the incident happening in the first place. The animal was killed and its head shipped to the state chemist in Boise for an analysis. The results came back that the dog had rabies.

Bybee was going to have to undergo treatment and the paper said “the result of the bite will inconvenience him greatly.”

The Rigby Star mentioned the “proper thing” to do to avoid this from happening again was to give all dogs “a treatment of the medicine.”

“This town is full of measly curs, who put in their spare moments, when not asleep, barking at passing automobiles and racing up and down the sidewalks of the town,” the paper mentioned. “There is one way to stop this and that is for authorities to shoot them on sight … before they do damage something similar to the above.”

The article explained that it’s better to have the children in the town cry for a few moments over the death of dogs than to have the dogs roaming the streets and barking at every vehicle on the road.

“We direct the attention of our officers to this case, with the hope that they may do something in the way of reducing the dog population here in town,” the article states. “Farmers should tie up their dogs when they have occasion to visit town and thus prevent them from following them and possibly prevent them from being killed.”

The Rigby Star reiterated how rabies are a “serious proposition” and the best way to prevent a dog from “going mad” is to kill him or her.

1926-1950

RIGBY — A former district judge was arrested on an assault charge, The Rigby Star reported on Aug. 4, 1932.

George W. Edgington was accused of assaulting W.O. Johnson. Johnson said that Edgington pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him and Lorin Johnson. The alleged assault reportedlly resulted from a fight over the possession of a truck.

Edgington was arraigned before probate judge W.D. Huffaker where he pleaded not guilty.

1951-1975

POCATELLO — A man who was arrested by Pocatello Police turned out to be a fugitive sought by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Idaho State Journal reported on Aug. 6, 1952.

John Taylor, 53, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was picked up on an intoxication charge and had his fingerprints checked at the Pocatello Police headquarters. His prints were checked with fugitive records and that’s when it was discovered Taylor had been wanted by the FBI since Sept. 15, 1951.

He was wanted by Kentucky authorities for the fatal shooting of a police officer there after he got into an argument with a neighbor.

John Taylor is pictured here at Pocatello police headquarters. Officers said he has admitted to the fatal shooting of a police officer at Carrollton, Kentucky. | Courtesy Idaho State Journal

When confronted about his record, Detective Chief Guy Nelson said Taylor calmly admitted he was a fugitive the FBI was after and that he’d been “on the run” since the day of the shooting.

Taylor, who was described as a thin, gray-haired farmer, said he was on his way to Portland, Oregon, to try and find farm employment. On his way there, he made a stop in Pocatello.

He told officers he was married and had several children. Nelson said Carrollton authorities would be notified of his arrest immediately.

1976-2000

SALMON — It had been over two weeks since two daughters were taken from a babysitter’s home in Salmon, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Aug. 10, 1976.

The two missing girls were six-year-old Lisa and seven-year-old Dana, and they were the daughters of Anna Marie Noyes. John Emerson Noyes, Jr., the children’s father, was charged in a complaint signed by Anna with second-degree kidnapping.

Anna claimed the children were allegedly taken by John and a “woman companion” on July 23, 1976. She said they were taken from the Cliff Cummings Jr. home where they had been staying while Anna was on a river trip.

Anna, who was from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, said she was working as a boatman for Woody Hassinger and this was her second season on the Salmon River.

She mentioned that she learned her former husband had taken out a passport and a visa for himself and the two girls for Australia. Anna claimed to have divorced John six years prior and said she had obtained a court restraining order preventing John from taking the girls.

“He hadn’t communicated with the girls in the last two years,” she stated.

Anna said she hadn’t heard anything from the FBI as to what it was doing in the case. She said she only hopes that her older daughter will be able to communicate with her in some way.

“Now I have no idea in the world where my girls are,” she said. “I only hope they are well and safe.”

In the meantime, Anna was continuing to work and left on another boat trip down the Salmon River.

The paper mentioned when last seen, John, his companion and the two girls drove away from the Cummings residence headed north on U.S. Highway 93.