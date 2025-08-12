Man arrested after allegedly beating woman unconscious and refusing to leave motel room - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A 38-year-old was arrested Monday night after police say he beat a woman and locked himself in a motel room.

Isiah Apodaca is charged with felonies for attempted strangulation and domestic battery with traumatic injury, and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

According to a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department, officers responded to the Motel 6 located at 113 West Burnside Avenue after a report of domestic battery.

Isiah Apodaca | Bannock County Jail

When officers arrived, they found the victim in the lobby, who stated she had been “physically battered and possibly strangled, to the point of unconsciousness.”

The woman was transported to the Portneuf Medical Center for further treatment, and her current status is unavailable.

Officers, along with deputies from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho State Police troopers, tried to speak to Apodaca in room #205, but he allegedly refused to answer the door.

“After several attempts to convince Isiah to exit the room, officers ultimately forced entry and were able to take him into custody,” says the release. “The Chubbuck Police Department thanks the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police for their assistance with this investigation.”

Apodaca was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 25.

If convicted, he could face up to 26 years in prison.

Though Apodaca has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.