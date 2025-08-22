Man arrested after police say he downloaded videos showing "hundreds of children" being sexually assaulted - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 43-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police say he downloaded images and videos of children being raped.

Nathan Selig is charged with six counts of felony willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material.

Court documents say a Cybertip was filed with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children by Microsoft BingImages, regarding a file containing child pornography.

The image, showing a 4- to 5-year-old child being raped, had reportedly been uploaded on June 9 to BingImages to search for similar images.

Investigators tracked the IP address to a home in Idaho Falls, where Selig lives. On Wednesday, a search warrant was granted and served, and Idaho Falls Police officers reportedly found Selig in his bedroom.

During an interview with police, Nathan gave investigators the password to a large desktop computer in his bedroom.

He also reportedly admitted to “searching for, viewing, downloading, and saving images and videos of Child Sexual Abuse Material,” claiming he used a BitTorrent program to download the files.

Police say that on the computer, they found six videos of child pornography in a folder partially labeled “Nate’s Gaming PC” and “PedoDreams.”

Each of the six videos reportedly showed “hundreds of children from infant to about 16 years of age being sexually assaulted by adult males and females.”

Officers say they seized 18 other devices from Selig’s bedroom, which they are still examining.

Selig was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 3. If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in prison and over $60,000 in fines.

Though Selig has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.