Man charged after parents reported alleged sexual abuse involving juveniles - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 25-year-old Boise man has been charged after two girls reported that he sexually assaulted them.

Blake Dale Foster is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child and felony child sexual abuse. If he is found guilty, Foster faces a potential punishment of up to life in prison.

According to court documents, in September 2022, a detective with the Idaho Falls Police Department was assigned to follow up on a report from the parents of the two victims who said Foster allegedly sexually abused them.

The document states Foster had lived with the family for a year when these allegations occurred.

The two victims were interviewed at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center in November.

The first victim, a 10-year-old at the time, told the interviewer that three years ago, Foster had “done bad things.”

The first victim reported that she and Foster would watch movies on the couch and that she had fallen asleep. When she awoke, she saw that Foster had grabbed her hand and was moving it close to his genital area.

She did not recall if Foster had succeeded in moving her hand, but she “got a bad feeling in her stomach” due to the action.

The document states that during a family argument, the second victim, 13-years-old at the time, revealed that Foster had abused her, and it made the 10-year-old realize that what had happened to her was not a dream.

The second victim was interviewed and said that Foster had molested her. She reported that during the night, she would wake up to Foster touching her private parts or him trying to get her to touch his genital area.

The document states Foster no longer lived at the home where these incidents occurred, but now lived in Boise.

The second victim shared with the detective a screenshot of a text conversation in which the second victim had reached out to Foster to discuss the alleged assault, but he didn’t respond and blocked her.

The detective attempted to contact Foster in May 2023, but each phone call went straight to voicemail. The detective sent a text, but Foster never responded.

In November of that year, the detective was in Boise and obtained the phone number for Foster and others who knew him.

The detective reached Foster, who said the allegations against him were retaliation from the victims due to him breaking up with a woman who was close with the family before he left Idaho Falls.

The detective questioned Foster’s claim as it didn’t make sense, given that the relationship ended four years ago, yet the allegations against him are recent. Foster reaffirmed his claim that the allegation from the victims are retaliation.

The document states that the detective asked Foster if he sexually assaulted the two victims; he denied he ever did.

After speaking with Foster, the detective spoke with Foster’s ex-girlfriend over Foster’s claim of retaliation. The ex-girlfriend reported that the relationship ended due to physical and sexual abuse.

The ex-girlfriend said the second victim had told her that Foster had inappropriately touched her and the ex-girlfriend had told the second victim to tell her parents.

Another instance the ex-girlfriend reported was that Foster asked the second victim for a photo of her in a swimsuit. The detective later spoke with the second victim about this incident and confirmed it had occurred over Snapchat, but no photo was ever sent.

The document states that the parents of the victims were spoken to next, and the father recounted an incident involving the oldest daughter. The father said Foster had told him the oldest daughter was coughing a lot and he had checked up on her, which he thought was odd.

The detective reported that the oldest daughter had a physical reaction to the father’s retelling of the incident and said it was during that night that Foster assaulted her.

In January, the detective followed up with Foster regarding the incident the father had reported. The man did not recall a night like that or that it had occurred.

Foster is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. before Magistrate Judge John Dewey.

Though Foster has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.