Man identified who died in wrong-way crash near American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — An 81-year-old man who died in a wrong-way crash Wednesday night has been identified.

Power County Coroner Mark Rose has identified the man as Louis Thomas of Bend, Oregon.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, troopers responded to Interstate 86 outside of American Falls around 8:55 p.m. to a report of a crash.

Thomas was driving a 2014 Honda Civic eastbound in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan being driven by a 35-year-old woman from Santa Maria, California.

Thomas died at the scene. The woman driving the Volkswagen was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital, and her condition has not been released.

The westbound lanes of I-86 were blocked for about four hours as emergency crews responded and investigated the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.