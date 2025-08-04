Motorcyclist killed in crash near Horseshoe Bend - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BOISE COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Sunday at 3:31 p.m. on northbound State Highway 55, south of Horseshoe Bend.

A 23-year-old male from Caldwell was riding northbound on SH55 on a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle. A 45-year-old male from Idaho City was traveling southbound on SH55 in a 2010 Honda Pilot. The rider of the Yamaha drove left of center, and the vehicles collided. Upon impact, a small brush fire broke out.

The rider of the Yamaha succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Pilot was wearing a seat belt and was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three and half hours to allow emergency services to assist those involved.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Horseshoe Bend Ambulance, Acute Rescue and Boise County Sherrif’s Office. ISP would like to thank all the agencies that assisted in this incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.