New free archery range opens in Salmon and it's open year-round - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

SALMON — Outdoor enthusiasts now have a place to practice archery in Salmon thanks to Idaho Fish and Game and volunteers from several local organizations.

A new archery range is now available at Fish and Game’s Lemhi Hole Access site in Salmon. And the best part? It’s free, open year-round, and it’s close to town.

The outdoor range is designed for both traditional and compound bows, and it is friendly for archers of all ages and experience levels. Archers can shoot from 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60-yards at foam-block targets. Crossbows and broadheads are not allowed. Other range rules are posted on site.

The range was made possible by a collaborative effort between Idaho Fish and Game, local chapter of Back Country Hunters and Anglers, Idaho Mountain Archery, and several community volunteers who donated both money and labor to help make the range a reality. In 2024, the local chapter of Back Country Hunters and Anglers was awarded a Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant that supported development of a local archery range.

“A huge thank you to the community groups and volunteers for making this possible,” said Justin Williams, Regional Conservation Officer for Fish and Game. “This will be a convenient resource for local sportsmen and women.”

The range is a “pack-in, pack-out” facility, and Fish and Game officials encourage archers to be safe, considerate of others, and help to keep the facility clean.

