New 'Hello Pocatello' podcast spotlights local people, places and things to do - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Keith and Amber Cook recently launched “Hello Pocatello,” a new community-driven podcast, Facebook page, and blog that spotlights the people, places, and possibilities that make Pocatello a vibrant place to live, work and play.

The Cooks, who run the full-service creative and digital agency Restyle Studios, said the idea was born out of their growing frustration with people complaining that “there’s nothing to do in Pocatello.”

“Once I became more involved in the community, I realized how much I didn’t know,” said Amber, a Pocatello native. “People say there’s nothing to do, but that’s just not true. There’s so much happening here. We have a rich culture of music and art here. There’s always something to do, and we want to turn the ‘nothing to do’ negativity around with education.”

Amber, a marketing representative, is an active member of several local organizations, including Bannock County Civitans, Business Women of Pocatello, and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, where she serves as a Trailblazer.

Keith, originally from Blackfoot, has a radio background and is the go-to sound and electronics guy for bands, special events and professional recordings.

Together, they launched “Hello Pocatello” last month and have already released four episodes featuring notable locals: Terry Fredrickson, owner of the Gate City Grays baseball team; Brooks Hale, a local businessman and member of Bannock Civitans; Matt Hansen, a realtor with Keller Williams; and mural artist Nick Hottman. More outstanding guests are on the way.

“We’re still getting to know the ins and outs of podcasting,” said Keith. “But our goal is to highlight the people, places, history, and hidden gems of Pocatello in a way that inspires hometown pride and community involvement in the younger generation — without diving into politics.”

“When people get out into the community, they can’t help but fall in love with this place. Pocatello is full of kind, generous people who care deeply and want to make a difference,” Amber added.

The response to “Hello Pocatello” so far has been overwhelming. The Cooks say they’ve received numerous messages from residents eager to share stories, offer suggestions, or request to be on the show.

“It’s been exciting to see this take off,” said Amber. “It’s really become a movement — and it’s all been organic.”

New episodes of “Hello Pocatello” drop every Thursday, but with growing interest, the Cooks hope to expand to two episodes per week in the near future. The Cooks also plan to build a local resources directory on their site.

In the meantime, they encourage everyone to tune in, reach out, and participate in the conversation.

“This is an investment in our community,” Amber said. “We want people to tune in, get involved and appreciate their community.”

“We love what we do,” added Keith. “If you find something you love to do, you never have to work a day in your life.”

To learn more, listen to the podcast, or connect with the Cooks, visit hellopocatello.com or follow “Hello Pocatello” on Facebook.