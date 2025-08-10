Part of Portneuf Greenway Path to temporarily close for maintenance - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The city of Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department will temporarily close the Portneuf Greenway paved trail around the Edson Fichter Nature Area for maintenance Aug. 14 and 15.

The closure is necessary to complete seal coating on approximately 3,000 yards of trail. For public safety and to allow crews to work efficiently, access to the entire path will be restricted during this time. We kindly ask that all users avoid the area to ensure the work is completed safely and efficiently.

This routine maintenance is part of the City’s ongoing efforts to preserve the quality and longevity of recreational pathways and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all trail users.

For more information, please contact the City of Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department at (208) 234-6232.