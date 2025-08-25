 Pedestrian dies after being hit by semi following car crash - East Idaho News
Pedestrian dies after being hit by semi following car crash

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Idaho State Police
CASSIA COUNTY — A Rupert man was killed early Monday after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 84 in Cassia County, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 3:35 a.m. on August 25 near milepost 234.7.

Investigators say the 22-year-old man was driving a 1999 Chrysler 300 westbound on the eastbound shoulder when he crashed. He got out of the car and stood in the eastbound lanes, where he was hit by a 2023 Freightliner semi driven by a 30-year-old man from Saratoga Springs, Utah.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The semi driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

Eastbound I-84 was blocked for about five hours while crews investigated and cleared the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.

