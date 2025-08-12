Prosecuting attorney voices concerns about potential parking changes to downtown Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County prosecuting attorney released an open letter Friday voicing concerns about the downtown Idaho Falls parking changes proposed by the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation.

The prosecuting attorney’s office is specifically concerned with how installing paid parking might affect crime victims, who often have to make frequent visits to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office downtown.

“I write today to state my concern about the plan to implement paid parking in the downtown area of Idaho Falls. As you are aware, our office is located in downtown Idaho Falls on B Street. There are no free parking areas close to our office. In almost every major criminal case, we meet regularly with victims of crime. I would hate to think that victims will have to pay to come see us,” Prosecutor Randy Neal said in his letter.

Neal told EastIdahoNews.com about how victims, especially of felony crimes, often have to make “quite a few” visits to his office before their cases are resolved.

“The two hours (of free parking currently) is usually plenty for us to get what we need done, but if (victims) were being charged a few bucks every time they came to see us, that could add up,” Neal said.

Bonneville County has a “campus setup ” in downtown, where it owns the courthouse and several other buildings, including the prosecuting attorney’s office. Some county parking is specifically designated for employees, but using a portion of that parking for victims likely wouldn’t be possible.

“It would first of all be difficult for us to provide a way for them to use those lots, and then it’s highly unlikely that they would find a space even if they could,” Neal said.

Neal emphasized he and the prosecuting attorney’s office didn’t “have a dog in the fight for the rest of the issue.” Neal just wanted to ensure that decision makers were aware of the potential problem that the proposed parking could bring.

“As you move forward with plans for resolving the downtown parking issue, I ask that you remember these victims and find a way for them to receive our services without paying parking fees to visit our office,” the letter said.

Last week, downtown business owners were shocked and frustrated by the proposed parking changes, which would remove the free on-street parking options downtown. Many of them were concerned with how the parking changes would affect their business and there was plenty of aggravation regarding the new proposed parking system being an app-based parking meter.

There was similar backlash online.

After the pushback from community members, the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation announced in a news release that the on-street parking changes have been postponed. No new information from the Downtown Development Corporation has been released.

