Prosecutors had to buckle down and drown out public noise to put Idaho killer behind bars for life - East Idaho News

MOSCOW, Idaho (Spokesman-Review) – He won’t say his name out loud.

“Close the door at the penitentiary. It’s going to stay closed until he’s dead,” Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said. “It’s just as simple as that.”

He speaks of Bryan Kohberger, who killed four college students in November 2022 and left the University of Idaho and the surrounding Moscow community gripped with fear until his arrest seven weeks later.

For two and a half years, Thompson carefully worked with a strong team of investigators and prosecutors to seek justice. In the midst of it, he had a personal decision to make – retire after 32 years or run for a ninth term and seal Kohberger’s fate.

“I couldn’t walk away from it,” Thompson said. “I guess I could have, but I couldn’t live with myself if I’d done that.”

Thompson’s term was ending in January of this year, and he knew he would have to abandon the case he and his team had spent hundreds of days working on. The stress, the adrenaline and the exhaustion were visible to the attorneys and investigators who molded their lives around the brutal slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Latah County Commission Chairman Tom Lamar was the one who swore Thompson in to begin his 33rd year as prosecutor. Lamar said that January day was emotional for him and Thompson because it was intended to be Thompson’s first day of retirement, not his first day of another four-year term. But Thompson needed to see the case through, Lamar said.

“I didn’t want to have to swear him in, and he probably didn’t want to have to do it, but we both knew that it was the only choice in front of us,” he said.

Kohberger was sentenced in late July to four consecutive life terms in prison following his guilty plea to the murders, avoiding a trial and ending a nearly three-year chapter of court hearings and additional emotional turmoil. While the case concluded last month, there’s no urgency for Thompson to finalize this part of his life. His files still lay on the floor in his office.

“I haven’t brought myself to clear them out yet,” he said. “I probably won’t for a while.”

Thompson and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings sat in the courthouse Friday awaiting media interviews. Their schedules are filled with back-to-back requests, they said, but they’re happy to do it. They want the public to know “as much as they can,” Thompson said. And while he is more than willing to tell people what he is able, he won’t speak the name.

Nov. 13, 2022

Kohberger bought a large knife and drove 20 minutes from his Pullman apartment, where he lived while attending WSU, to the victims’ rental home on King Road in Moscow. He slid through a glass door in a black mask and killed the four young students while some of them were sleeping. Others, like Xana Kernodle, likely fought him as hard as she could, according to court records.

Everyone remembers the call a bit differently.

Moscow police Chief Anthony Dahlinger was sitting at home waiting to attend a birthday party. He wasn’t on call that day, so he thought it was odd when his phone rang.

“I knew something wasn’t right,” Dahlinger remembered. “When they said we had a quadruple homicide, it was pure disbelief.”

Jennings got the call from James Fry, who was the police chief at the time. He was out of town, so upon hearing the news, she raced to obtain a search warrant and drove to the scene. She stood with police officers outside until investigators allowed her inside the home.

“It was like nothing I have ever experienced,” she said.

Moscow Police Capt. Tyson Berrett called Thompson that Sunday morning. Thompson, who plays guitar in several local bands, was in Spokane playing at a folk music festival.

He quickly returned to Moscow and headed to the King Road home. He recalled that he and Jennings weren’t overcome with emotion or shock at the grisly scene inside. They were focused.

“We were observing and processing what’s going on, analyzing and thinking about next steps. We had a great team … We know the routine, we know the process and we stuck with the process,” Thompson said. “We did what needed to be done.”

The following weeks were traumatic, Dahlinger said. Work consumed 16 to 17 hours a day. Days became weeks without an arrest, and officers began feeling the same anxiety as the public, he said.

But the killer had left his DNA on a knife sheath, and investigators suspected he had raced away in a white Hyundai Elantra. They traced both to Kohberger and arrested him in late December at his family’s home in Pennsylvania.

Police intercepted Kohberger racing down the stairs, Dahlinger said.

“I was at home, it was late at night. I was laying down, but not sleeping, because I knew what was about to happen,” Dahlinger said. “My phone went off, they made an arrest, and it was a huge wave of relief immediately. I leaned over to my wife, and said, ‘We got him.’”

Thompson also felt relief. It had been seven weeks of terrified students fleeing campus, barricading doors and extra police patrolling the streets.

“It was a pretty satisfying, exciting time to know that now we can move forward,” he said. “Now, we can get this thing into court.”

Never a doubt

During the seven-week hunt for the killer, Fry, who now leads a police department in the Tri-Cities, and his department took heat from those who claimed the small department was not equipped to handle a case of such magnitude.

Dahlinger called it “people spitting venom.”

Thompson and his prosecution team tuned out the national noise of media attention and misinformation swirling online.

They simply buckled down and built a case that was “pretty darn compelling” against Kohberger, Thompson said. There wasn’t a doubt in his mind who had killed the four students. There wasn’t even a single worry about heading into trial with no motive – it wasn’t needed to prove he was guilty.

“Ashley and I didn’t have any question about having sufficient evidence to convict him,” he said. “That was never an issue.”

Lamar, who has served as county commissioner the last 10 years, believed the right prosecutors were in place to get a conviction.

He called Thompson “a mastermind of prosecution” and joked that he wouldn’t want to play chess against him.

“We are so incredibly lucky,” he said. “Every day that I’m working as a county commissioner, I am just so thankful that he is our prosecuting attorney. He is the very best in the state of all 44 counties, and I am willing to believe that every other prosecutor would say the same thing.”

Even while immersed in the Kohberger case, Lamar said Thompson always attended commissioners meetings to make sure commissioners could make decisions with legal oversight. He said the detail-oriented Thompson ensures Lamar and his fellow commissioners get their legal questions answered, even if that means Thompson or his staff need to research to find the answer first.

He called Thompson a “terrific co-worker and friend.”

“We’ve been lucky and spoiled, really, to have him there for so long,” Lamar said.

He called the guilty plea “the absolute best result that could have happened,” because it puts Kohberger behind bars for life and takes his appeals away. A jury trial is unpredictable, and even if convicted, “endless appeals” could result, Lamar said.

“This thing was finally put to bed, and it’s good for everybody,” Lamar said.

He credited Thompson and Jennings for their work and the “gruesome” details they had to review.

“We have to recognize her. She’s been amazing as well,” said Lamar, noting Jennings’ focus, thoroughness and professionalism.

Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles also said the county has been fortunate to have Thompson as prosecutor for 33 years.

Besides housing Kohberger in the Latah County Jail, Skiles said the sheriff’s office wasn’t deeply involved in the case.

Kohberger and his defense team approached the prosecution with an inquiry about a guilty plea in June after a judge made it clear the defense was not allowed to present names of alternate perpetrators. The notice of Kohberger’s guilty plea was split in support for the four families. Some wanted him to go to trial and face the death penalty. Others wanted the process to be over.

“We never went looking for a plea in this case,” Thompson said. “I don’t know how many members of the public understand that … I understand there are folks who don’t agree with our decision. I appreciate that there are folks that agree with the decision, too.”

While the families want to know why Kohberger killed their loved ones, Thompson believes even if the case had gone to trial, there would have been no acknowledgment of responsibility.

The plea, at least, forced Kohberger to admit what he had done in open court rather than maintain his innocence. It is unclear why Kohberger eventually pleaded guilty, Thompson said, adding that the only people who might know are those on his legal team.

“I think the other thing we need to remember is that, even if he were to say something, there is no way we can believe what he’s going to tell us, and there’s no way to corroborate it,” Thompson said.

At the time of the killings, the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit approached investigators and warned them they may never find a reason. It can only make sense to the person who committed the crime, Thompson said.

“This is just cold, calculated murder, which is inhuman. It’s not a natural part of who we are as human beings,” he said. “They are just different in a way that ordinary people like us will never be able to understand.”

It felt like everyone took the words from the behavioral analysis unit seriously, Dahlinger told The Spokesman-Review.

“Normal human beings couldn’t rationalize the reasoning behind it. I took that to heart. I think we all did,” he said.

During the emotional sentencing, Thompson probably could have done what he always does to other defendants – point at them, look at them, acknowledge them or engage with them. As Kohberger sat there, expressionless, Thompson chose not to.

Recounting the day in court, he shrugged.

“I just wasn’t going to waste my time with him.”

Missed Thanksgivings

The case against Kohberger was all-consuming, enough to prompt Thompson to keep a notepad by his bedside.

“I woke up every night, for two and a half years, with something about this case going on inside my head,” Thompson said. “And if you don’t write it down, you will go back to sleep and it’ll disappear.”

There was little time to focus on overwhelming emotion while working such long hours. People were always looking at the next step, Jennings said. For weeks, investigators and attorneys pored over thousands of pieces of evidence, prepped for hearings and responded to court filings.

“This case, it stays with you. You don’t just go home and say, ‘I’m leaving that there.’ You can’t,” Jennings said. “We were waking up at 2 in the morning, thinking about the case. We were all checking in with each other, asking, ‘Did you get any sleep last night? No.’ That was our life.”

Thompson’s wife of 45 years, Frances Thompson, has seen him through multiple trials, tough cases and long hours. But this time was different.

“It was tougher on my wife than I realized at the time,” Thompson said. “Even though she did not have details about what was going on, she knew enough. She could see enough in me that she was stressed as well.”

Thompson said playing music with his band mates provided a “mental respite.”

“I didn’t play out at all when the case first broke,” he said. “I just didn’t think it would be appropriate for me to be out in public looking like I was having fun when we really weren’t having fun. We were working so hard to solve the case.”

Jennings’ daughter was 9 years old when the case began. Even then, Jennings said, her daughter understood the gravity of her job. She acknowledged there are parts of her daughter’s life she missed out on in the last three years, and other parts of her family’s lives, too.

“I don’t think I made it to a Thanksgiving during the time, because there was just always something that came up,” Jennings said. “But they know when you take this job, you have a duty. It’s important.”

In some ways, Jennings hasn’t processed all that happened, she said, because the whole prosecution team has been running on adrenaline for years. The sentencing was especially hard because she could feel the grief in the room. Both called it “palpable.”

During the sentencing, Thompson leaned to shield Dylan Mortensen, a surviving roommate of the tragedy, from Kohberger’s view. Mortensen, who had to collect herself to be able to speak, was crying so hard it appeared she could barely breathe. As people looked to Ada County Judge Steven Hippler, he was crying, too.

“All of it was really tragic, and you could really feel it for each (person),” Jennings said. “We’re kind of used to being in these situations, but this day really did stand out for me. I struggled getting through it.”

Dahlinger said the police department is now doing better. The case hung over their head for two years, and that takes a toll. But all are “healing and getting back to it.”

As for Thompson, he has about 3½ years left on his four-year term, and he said he will use that time to figure out whether he will fulfill that term or retire early.

“We have a good team,” he said. “Ashley’s a great senior deputy, and so I have absolute faith in the integrity of our office moving forward.”

Thompson has lived in Moscow nearly 50 years. He came to the small college town in 1977 to attend the University of Idaho College of Law and graduated May 17, 1980, the day before Mount St. Helens erupted, he said. A week later, he married Frances in Boise. He worked 12 years in private practice before he was first elected as county prosecutor.

Moscow, Thompson said, is a good place with good people. It was apparent through the hundreds of meals, drinks and gifts residents dropped off for those working the case. There wasn’t a day that went by where an investigator or attorney went hungry.

If anything, he believes, this made Moscow stronger.

“It’s brought people together under horrific circumstances,” Thompson said. “And we have certainly seen things that you cannot erase; you can’t claw your eyes out … We just aren’t ever going to forget it.”