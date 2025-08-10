 Ready, get set, quack! The 34th Idaho Falls Duck Race is in the books; winners announced - East Idaho News
Idaho Falls

Ready, get set, quack! The 34th Idaho Falls Duck Race is in the books; winners announced

  Published at  | Updated at
Daniel V. Ramirez

Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The 34th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race saw 30,000 rubber ducks, all to raise money for local projects. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
The 34th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race saw 30,000 rubber ducks, all to raise money for local projects. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS — Residents quacked and cheered during the Idaho Falls Rotary Club’s 34th annual Great Snake River Duck Race Saturday afternoon.

Over 30,000 ducks were released into the Snake River to raise funds to support local projects around the Greenbelt Riverwalk.

Local kids helping stranded ducks caught alongside the bank of the Snake River. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
Local kids helping stranded ducks caught alongside the bank of the Snake River. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Before the ducks’ release, Kevin Call, owner of Farr’s Candy Company and a member of the Rotary Club, honored and held a moment of silence for Barbara and Bruce Turner, long-time Rotarians who died in a fatal car crash in July.

RELATED | Well-known Idaho Falls community member dies nearly two weeks after rollover crash

A Rotarian, Steven Wagner, was recognized for his work around Idaho Falls and for being a member of the Rotary Club for 47 years. Ida Hardcastle told the crowd he is the longest-serving and active Rotarian at the moment.

Here is a full list of winners from the Duck Race:

  • Grand Prize Kia K4 car Winner: Elizabeth Galicia
  • 1st Prize ICCU Polaris ATV: Rob Erickson

Other winners:

  • The Gun Shop – Seekins Precision Havak gun: Joshua Worrell
  • Two Season Passes – Idaho Falls Golf Course: Mike Bowcutt
  • Weber Grill from Rockwell Homes: Trish Crockett and they are donating the grill to the Habitat for Humanity
  • “Garden in the Woods” painting from Diane Hill: Penny Rockhill
  • Eastern Idaho State Fair 4 grandstand tickets to all events: Danny Gray
  • Dining Package #1: Tayt Gray
  • Downtown Package: Jay Rollins
  • $1000 Sam’s Club gift certificate: Alison Young
  • Driftwood $1000 value for 3 night stay: Alexis Chaffin
A Mallard duck racing along side 30,000 rubber ducks during the 34th annual Great Snake River Duck Race. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
A Mallard racing along side 30,000 rubber ducks during the 34th annual Great Snake River Duck Race. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
One of the many duck mascots greeting kids Saturday afternoon. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
One of the many duck mascots greeting kids Saturday afternoon. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
One of the many speed boats racing on the Snake River and around Keefer's Island Saturday afternoon. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
One of the many speed boats racing on the Snake River and around Keefer’s Island Saturday afternoon. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
A train ride taking residents up and down the Greenbelt during on Saturday afternoon. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
A train ride taking residents up and down the Greenbelt during on Saturday afternoon. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
Owners of a speedboat troubleshooting the engine ahead of the speedboat races. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
Owners of a speedboat troubleshooting the engine ahead of the speedboat races. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

SUBMIT A CORRECTION