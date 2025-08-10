Ready, get set, quack! The 34th Idaho Falls Duck Race is in the books; winners announced - East Idaho News

Ready, get set, quack! The 34th Idaho Falls Duck Race is in the books; winners announcedPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — Residents quacked and cheered during the Idaho Falls Rotary Club’s 34th annual Great Snake River Duck Race Saturday afternoon.
Over 30,000 ducks were released into the Snake River to raise funds to support local projects around the Greenbelt Riverwalk.
Before the ducks’ release, Kevin Call, owner of Farr’s Candy Company and a member of the Rotary Club, honored and held a moment of silence for Barbara and Bruce Turner, long-time Rotarians who died in a fatal car crash in July.
A Rotarian, Steven Wagner, was recognized for his work around Idaho Falls and for being a member of the Rotary Club for 47 years. Ida Hardcastle told the crowd he is the longest-serving and active Rotarian at the moment.
Here is a full list of winners from the Duck Race:
- Grand Prize Kia K4 car Winner: Elizabeth Galicia
- 1st Prize ICCU Polaris ATV: Rob Erickson
Other winners:
- The Gun Shop – Seekins Precision Havak gun: Joshua Worrell
- Two Season Passes – Idaho Falls Golf Course: Mike Bowcutt
- Weber Grill from Rockwell Homes: Trish Crockett and they are donating the grill to the Habitat for Humanity
- “Garden in the Woods” painting from Diane Hill: Penny Rockhill
- Eastern Idaho State Fair 4 grandstand tickets to all events: Danny Gray
- Dining Package #1: Tayt Gray
- Downtown Package: Jay Rollins
- $1000 Sam’s Club gift certificate: Alison Young
- Driftwood $1000 value for 3 night stay: Alexis Chaffin