Second well-known Idaho Falls Rotarian dies over two weeks after rollover crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A woman who was critically injured in a car crash has been taken off life support.

The administrative assistant at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Idaho Falls told EastIdahoNews.com that Barbara Turner, 72, died on Friday in the presence of family at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, over two weeks after a rollover car crash. Her husband, Bruce Turner, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello the day of the crash on June 29.

“They were a couple that did everything together and always loved and encouraged everybody. It seems like everyone you’ve talked to only has wonderful things to say about Bruce and Barbara, both as a couple and as individuals. They gave a lot to the community,” said Executive Secretary Elaine Gray of the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls.

Barbara was “a well-loved and respected school teacher in her career,” Gray said, and she actively volunteered for different organizations and service functions for the Rotary Club, where she and Bruce were longtime members.

According to a release from the Idaho State Police, Bruce and Barbara were riding in a 2001 Ford Explorer on Interstate 86, east of American Falls, on June 29. The vehicle rolled into the median at approximately 3:44 p.m. when the driver overcorrected.

Bruce, Barbara, and the driver, who was only identified by ISP as a 35-year-old Nigerian man, were transported to Portneuf Medical Center by emergency services following the crash.

A July 4 Facebook post from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where Bruce and Barbara were members, put out information about how people can help their family.

“Monetary donations would be especially helpful to pay for food, lodging, gas, and other essentials since the Turners’ two sons are displaced as they take care of Barbara,” reads the Facebook post.

People can make out checks to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, with “Bruce and Barbara Turner Fund” written on the memo line. The post also includes a link to make donations online by selecting “Turner Family Emergency Fund” in the drop-down list in the fund box.

“The church treasurer will arrange for immediate and ongoing transfer of all funds,” the post reads.

Members of the Rotary Club and the church are saddened by the loss of Bruce and Barbara.

“We are all devastated by what has happened,” the administrative assistant said.

“It’s a great loss for the rotary club because they were involved, Bruce and Barbara alongside of him, in so many things,” Gray said. “We will definitely miss them both. It’s a great loss.”