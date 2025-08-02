Six people rushed to hospital following three vehicle crash - East Idaho News

BURLEY – Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that sent six people to the hospital.

It happened Friday, August 1 at 9:16 p.m. on Interstate 84 at mile marker 204 west of Heyburn.

The eastbound lanes of travel on I-84 were at a standstill in the construction zone. A 2019 Nissan Altima, traveling east on I-84, hit a 2025 Honda Pilot which hit a 2019 Audi Q8.

The Nissan was occupied by a 32-year-old male driver from Burley, an adult female passenger, and three juvenile passengers. The two adults were taken by ambulance and two of the juveniles were airlifted to the hospital.

The Honda was occupied by a 46-year-old male driver and a 47-year-old female passenger, both from Ogden, Utah. An ambulance took them both to the hospital.

The Audi was occupied by a 42-year-old male driver from North Bend, Washington and a 43-year-old female passenger from Enumclaw, Washington. They were not hospitalized.

The exact condition of the people involved is unclear.

Traffic on I-84 was blocked for about three hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, West End Fire and Rescue, Cassic Care, Life Flight Network, and Emergency Response 1.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.