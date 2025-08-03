SWAT team at Idaho Falls home results in 3 arrests on drug-related charges - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies served search warrant yesterday morning (Aug. 2nd) in the 800 block of Masters Drive in Idaho Falls as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Three adults were arrested as a result and two others are facing potential drug-related charges.

The search took place around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, utilizing the BCSO Swat Team after information revealed the possibility of armed subjects inside the residence. In the process, distraction devices and breaching tools were utilized that resulted in brief loud noises in the area.

Deputies were able to safely extract five adults from inside the residence and detain them while a search was conducted. Among them was 33-year-old Rachel Anaya, 29-year-old Adrian Rheader, and 47-year-old Robert Aragon. In the search, a small amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine was found, along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

After the search was completed, deputies took Ms. Anaya to the Bonneville County Jail, where she was booked on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Both Rheader and Aragon were also taken to the jail and booked for misdemeanor frequenting a place where drugs are used. Deputies are continuing their investigation and two other adult residents are facing potential charges related to the case.

Idaho Falls police detectives and Idaho Falls Fire assisted on this incident as part of the Special Investigation Unit and BCSO SWAT Team. No involved persons or personnel were injured during this incident.