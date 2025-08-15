Teton Toyota, Salvation Army Give Backpacks to Local Students in Need - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Dozens of local students will head back to school better prepared this year thanks to a nationwide initiative that included Idaho Falls.

Teton Toyota partnered with The Salvation Army Idaho Falls on Tuesday to hand out 100 backpacks filled with school supplies and a $10 Walmart gift card to families in need. The event was part of a broader effort involving 66 Toyota and Lexus dealerships nationwide, the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TL-MODA), The Salvation Army, and Walmart, which together are distributing 16,900 backpacks across the country.

“Every child deserves to start school feeling prepared and confident,” said Lt. Brianna of The Salvation Army Idaho Falls. “Thanks to this partnership with Teton Toyota and TL-MODA, we’re helping families in our area equip their children for a strong start.”

Each backpack was packed with age-appropriate items like pencils, notebooks, and other essentials by volunteers from Toyota Motor North America, TL-MODA, The Salvation Army, and Walmart.

“The education of our community’s youth is something we have championed for 20 years, since Teton Auto Group first opened its doors,” said Travis Zmak, Managing Partner of Teton Toyota. “This partnership is so strong due to it allowing us to partner, with the support of the TL-MODA, alongside our great local Salvation Army. It lets our entire staff jump in and take ownership of a fantastic giveback opportunity that sets the kids up for success.”

The partnership, now in its second year, has roots in a national collaboration launched in 2020. Since then, TL-MODA has contributed more than $2 million to programs serving underserved communities, with a focus on youth development and education.

“We’re honored to work alongside The Salvation Army to make a direct impact in the lives of local families,” said Crystal Zmak, COO at Teton Auto Group. “This is about more than school supplies—it’s about showing students that their community is behind them.”