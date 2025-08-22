The day the sky fell: Remembering the 2017 eclipse - East Idaho News

We’ve covered a lot of stories about and from the sky at EastIdahoNews.com, from the supermoon to kissing planets to the aurora borealis. But no celestial story has had such an impact on our corner of Earth as the total solar eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017.

Much of eastern Idaho was in the path of the full eclipse, and everyone braced for crowds of eclipse-chasers. Who knew a few minutes of darkness could cause such a fuss? Here are a few of the headlines we ran during the growing madness:

But it wasn’t all worry and doom. Lots of people, residents and visitors, were excited. And I didn’t understand it.

A group of eclipse-chasing relatives stayed at my house (because good luck finding a hotel at this time), and although I enjoyed their enthusiasm, I didn’t know what the big deal was about the sky going dark. Had no one heard of night?

However, I didn’t get to watch the eclipse with them, as there was no way I’d be allowed to miss work during the biggest heavenly event since Herod lost his mind.

Before the eclipse occurred, Nate Eaton asked me to go up with him in the helicopter and help him film traffic while he streamed live from the air.

I believe it was my first time in the East Idaho News helicopter, and it was also my toughest ride. I’ve been up a few times since then, whether during our public Fourth of July rides or traveling for Secret Santa, but this was the only time I felt sick.

I attribute it to viewing eastern Idaho from the sky through the viewfinder of a camera. But regardless of my excuse, I did not want to unleash my breakfast.

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Fortunately, a box of tiny Altoids proved to be an Eclipse Day miracle, and I (and everyone else aboard!) was spared. We even flew over my house in Madison County and saw my family gathered in the backyard!

We didn’t have a lot of time before the eclipse after our ride in the sky. Of all the places to watch it, I ended up at our office, not on a hill with a view or among family.

Things had gotten surreal before the eclipse fully occurred near the middle of the day. Our office is on Sunnyside, one of the busiest roads in Idaho Falls. But it was so empty that I could have safely crossed the street doing a cartwheel while blindfolded. (I did not do this.)

Courtesy Areli Trujillo-Morena Bermúdez

As the darkness grew, the streetlights flickered on and I got it.

Photos: Eclipse Day in east Idaho

It seems woo-woo to say it, and I promise those Altoids were just Altoids. But at that moment, my world was more than Earth. I got a sense of belonging — not just to this planet but to the solar system and the greater universe. It was an enlightening, spiritual experience. And I understood why my relatives and so many others would travel across the country and world just for a moment like that one.

When daylight returned, I felt awed and a little numb. I doubt everyone who saw the eclipse felt that way, but I think some of us changed a little.

Regardless, many visitors didn’t stand around thinking about their place in space for long. They had seen the eclipse, and what other reason did they have to stay? The magic had dissipated. It was Dec. 26 in August.

(And how many visitors did we get? No one knows.)

People were in such a rush to put their heads down and get back to their tiny worlds. I can’t really judge, though, because I was among them. Life has a way of diverting all of our gazes.

Yet, in quieter moments, I still feel that sense of wonder. I hope you do, too.

Courtesy Jason Averill

Courtesy Jason Averill

RELATED | It’s been 5 years since the total eclipse and here’s a look back (2022)

A decade of news series:

Why EastIdahoNews.com is a weird place to work

The time tourists put a bison in their trunk at Yellowstone National Park

The extraterrestrial Easter egg of EastIdahoNews.com

The time a prostitute brought a sandwich to our newsroom

Our attempt at ‘Finding Faith’ through the eyes of a local Muslim congregation

The time Segway training went hilariously wrong at the Rexburg Police Department