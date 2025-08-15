The president of Reed's Dairy turns 70 on Friday and you're invited to celebrate - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The president of Reed’s Dairy is celebrating a birthday on Friday and you’re invited to his party.

Alan Reed is turning 70 and to commemorate the special day, Reed’s Dairy on Broadway Avenue is offering free ice cream and cake from 7 p.m. until it’s gone.

RELATED | Alan Reed of Reed’s Dairy is answering 7 Questions with Emmy

The company experienced a devastating loss last year when a production building burned to the ground. The facility had been in the Reed family for four generations and was used to produce cheese, ice cream and other products.

“The support of the community has been so humbling for us. The best birthday gift I’ve ever had is how the community has supported us over the past year,” Reed tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We couldn’t do this without the people of Idaho Falls. We live in a community that is unimaginable to most people.”

A new production facility is under construction and Reed hopes it will be fully functional in time for the holiday season.

Reed’s has been in the milk delivery business since 1955. The dairy was started and operated by Larry Reed while his two brothers, LeRoy and Dave, managed the farming side of their business. Alan, who is LeRoy’s son, now runs the operation.