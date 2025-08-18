This 'sweet, well-behaved' mixed breed dog is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

This ‘sweet, well-behaved’ mixed breed dog is our Pet of the WeekPublished at
Cooper, a 4-year-old mixed breed dog, is our Pet of the Week.
Snake River Animal Shelter Operations manager Romi Weaver describes him as a “sweet, well-behaved dog” who interacts well with kids, livestock and other dogs.
“He was outside most of his life. However, he is partially house-trained, according to his previous owner. He is also crate-trained,” Weaver says.
Moose, a dog featured in another Pet of the Week segment, is Cooper’s best friend.
To meet Cooper face-to-face or learn more, stop by the shelter during regular business hours. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.
