Two shot at party in Chubbuck, investigators searching for shooter - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — Two men were injured in a shooting during an early morning party in Chubbuck on Saturday.

Officers responded to a home at 5025 Cassie Drive around 4:15 a.m. after reports of gunfire. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pocatello Police officers also assisted at the scene.

Investigators say two men were shot by another man during the party, according to a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department. Before police arrived, both victims were driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter left the scene before officers arrived and investigators are now following up on several leads.

“This is an ongoing investigation, but further details may be released at a later time,” the news release says. “The Chubbuck Police Department thanks all of our citizens who’ve come forward with information. We also thank the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Pocatello Police Department for their assistance.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.