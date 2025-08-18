US Highway 20 closed in Ashton due to vehicle fire - East Idaho News

ASHTON — US Highway 20 is closed in both directions as emergency crews respond to a vehicle fire.

The incident was reported around 9:35 a.m. at milepost 369 on the Ashton Hill.

Crews from multiple agencies, including the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Ambulance, North Fremont Fire District and Idaho State Police, are on the scene.

In video captured from Spencer Nieffenegger, loud pops can be heard from the vehicle as it’s burning on the side of the highway.

Drivers in the area should slow down, watch for emergency vehicles, expect delays and use caution.

