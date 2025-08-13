What are the best food items, drink and desserts at the Madison County Fair? Here's what we think - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Three very lucky EastIdahoNews.com employees and one rodeo queen walk into the Madison County Fair…

There’s no punchline. Kaitlyn Hart, Jordan Wood, Trey Baylor and Whoopee Days Rodeo Queen Annie Payne tried A LOT of fair food on Wednesday (a tough job, but it has to be done). We’re here to tell you what you absolutely need to try at the 2025 Madison County Fair.

Jordan Wood, Treydon Baylor, Kaitlyn Hart and Annie Payne | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Read below for our thoughts about the winners, and our ratings from 1-15. Or watch us try the food here!

The fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 13, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 16. It is located at the Madison County Fairgrounds on 460 West 2nd North. Admission is $2 per person.

1st Place – Main Item

Fried Chicken Tacos from Tres Hermanas

Fried Chicken Tacos from Tres Hermanas. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Jordan: 15/15. “I just love tacos. They were really good. I thought it was a fun way to eat chicken tacos, and they had a whole setup with guacamole and stuff. To be able to dip that and eat it, it’s good, and it’s still not messy. It’s contained.”

Annie: 13/15. “They were just GOOD. They were crispy, and it’s fried, so it’s classic fair food. They were beautiful and had a lot of sauce and cheese.”

Trey: 12/15. “Presentation for me, definitely carried for those. They looked absolutely phenomenal when they came out. I’ve never had a deep-fried taco before, but it was an experience. The green sauce that they were dipped in was really good, too.

Kaitlyn: 12/15. “I’m in the same boat as Trey, the presentation was where the fried chicken tacos really shined. You get a lot of toppings and condiments with this one, which I think was a very smart move.”

1st Place – Drink

Strawberry Cucumber Limeade from Fair Land Lemonade and Treat Parlor

Strawberry Cucumber Limeade from Fair Land Lemonade and Treat Parlor | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Jordan: 14/15. “I loved it. I feel like it’s just such a fair staple to get these big lemonades; my family loves them. The cucumber wasn’t overpowering, but it helped it to be refreshing.”

Annie: 13/15 “It’s really good. It’s not too sweet, not too sour, and it’s kind of like the perfect in-between. The cucumber gives it an interesting twang. It’s really refreshing, but not weird.”

Trey: 13/15. “I like the really big portion because I’m cheap and I don’t like spending any more money than I have to. It was really refreshing, like a lemonade should be, but it wasn’t overly tart. I think the cucumber aftertaste is what really helped that refreshing vibe.”

Kaitlyn: 14/15. “I’m a huge lemonade girl, so I was very excited to see this one on the table. It was sweet, but still a little lemon-y, and the cucumber added a new flavor that I really enjoyed.”

1st Place – Dessert

Dubai Chocolate Strawberries from Chocolate Plunge

Dubai Chocolate Strawberries from Chocolate Plunge. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Jordan: 15/15. “I thought it was so good. I love Chocolate Plunge, they’re one of my favorite spots in Rexburg. It’s a good mix of pistachio and chocolate. I didn’t know what I was going to think about it, but I love it.”

Annie: 13/15. “It’s good. My friend doesn’t like pistachios, so it’s whatever you like, but I love nuts and chocolate, and the little crispies on top, they’re just…they make it so good.”

Trey: 13.5/15. “Specifically, I really like Dubai chocolate. I’m not super big on fruits, but even with the strawberries being in there, the Dubai chocolate carried. And I liked the crunchy stuff on top too.”

Kaitlyn: 14/15. “Delicious. Mouth-watering. Show-stopping. The absolute belle of the ball.”

Honorable Mention

Steak Bites – The Cactus Shack

Steak Bites from The Cactus Shack. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Jordan: 14/15. “They were tender and juicy, and seasoned to perfection. I just don’t like shrimp, which is why the 14.”

Trey: 14/15. “I thought they were killer. The steak itself was well seasoned, and the tan sauce was absolutely fantastic to dip the steak into, the shrimp, and the batter was nice and crispy. A lot of times with fish, the batter gets soggy. The fries had some sort of butter and Parmesan topping over them that was really good.”

Annie: (We failed to ask her for a quote before we parted ways, but in the live video from the fair, she nodded animatedly when she tried them!!)

Kaitlyn: 15/15. “This one might have been my favorite. I love a good steak, and this was cooked, seasoned, and served perfectly. The Parmesan fries were hot, salty, and crispy, and I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Thank you to everyone at the Madison County Fairgrounds for letting us try all the incredible fair food, and congratulations to the winners!