Woman charged with over 50 felonies for allegedly running scam tax service - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A 64-year-old woman was arrested last week after police say she stole over $56,000 from a client using her tax services business.

Junell Williams is charged with 50 felony counts of computer crime and one count of felony grand theft.

According to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Williams is the owner/operator of “Williams Tax Service” and “Chester Payroll”.

Court documents say that during 2021, Williams took a total of $56,381.87 from a client who owned a business in Rexburg, to pay their payroll taxes to the IRS, Idaho State taxes, and Idaho unemployment.

Police say these taxes taken from payroll were never paid to any of the entities, and Williams had “used a computer/computer device to remove the funds 52 times” during 2021 from the client’s bank account.

Williams reportedly “used her friendship and professional storefront of a tax service to deprive (the business owner) of the funds which have never been repaid.”

Williams was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Fremont County Jail on a $10,000 bond, “due to no criminal history,” according to court minutes.

She was later moved to the Madison County Jail and bonded out on Friday. Further court hearings have not yet been scheduled.

If convicted, Williams could face up to life in prison.

Though Williams has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If you believe you have also been a victim of a similar alleged crime, or know of other crime victims as a result of doing business with these companies, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact Detective Overton at hoverton@co.fremont.id.us.