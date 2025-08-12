You have to see this! Video captures moment amusement park ride breaks in half, injuring over 20 people - East Idaho News

A NIGHTMARE — The intense moment an amusement park ride in Saudi Arabia collapsed with dozens of riders on board was caught on camera.

Last week, we shared the viral video of an amusement park ride that stopped mid-air leaving riders dangling in the air at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

But this week’s “You have to see this!” takes us to a viral video of an amusement park ride at Green Mountain Park in the city of Taif, which is in eastern Saudi Arabia. The ride is reportedly called “360.”

The horrific incident happened at the end of July 2025. Video shows passengers strapped into their seats as the ride quickly swings back and forth while also spinning the riders in a circle.

Out of nowhere, the sound of crunching metal can be heard as the pendulum breaks in half and sends the riders instantly crashing towards the ground. Video shows the riders yelling as they sit fastened into their seats.

“Miraculously, the wheel righted itself as it fell and landed relatively flatly, which could account for nobody ending up dead as local media reported,” the New York Post mentioned.

State media said 23 people were injured, four of them seriously. The injured riders were treated by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority at the scene and were then taken to a nearby hospital.

“In a statement, the Al-Hada regional government said the governor of Taif, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz, ordered the park closed as an investigation gets underway, which will include assessing other rides for safety concerns,” the New York Post stated.