3 dead in Utah crash that included 90-year-old wrong-way driver - East Idaho News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KSL.com) — Three people were killed Sunday after a driver entered I-15 going the wrong way and crashed into another car.

A woman in her 90s driving a Cadillac car entered I-15 in St. George going south in northbound lanes just before 6:20 p.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said. In about 1 mile, the Cadillac struck a Toyota Highlander head-on, troopers said.

The woman in her 90s was the only occupant of the Cadillac, and she died in the crash. The woman driving the Highlander and a man in the passenger seat both died as well. They were described as in their 70s. Two women in the back seat were flown to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

After the crash, I-15 was closed at the scene of the wreck, and traffic was diverted off at the exit.