Actor Mikey Reid answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Mikey Reid is an actor who is best known for his role as Sinjin Van Cleef in “Victorious.” He has also appeared in “Mamaboy” and in other films and TV shows.

Here’s what I asked Mikey:

How did you get your start in show business?

You were younger than me when you started acting. How did you remember all your lines?

If you could perform in a film or production with anyone, who would you choose?

Can you tell me about your most embarrassing moment on stage or while filming?

If you weren’t in show business, what do you think you’d be doing with your life?

What’s one of the most important lessons you’ve learned as an actor?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

