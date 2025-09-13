Alayne Bean announced as next trial court administrator for the 7th Judicial District - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — For more than 10 years, Alayne Bean has served the community within the 7th Judicial District, and she will now continue to serve as she has been selected as the next trial court administrator, according to a news release Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the State of Idaho Judicial Branch, Bean will start her new position after Oct. 17, as the current Trial Court Administrator, Tammie Whyte, is set to retire.

She received her law degree in 2015 from the University of Idaho College of Law and began to serve in Bonneville County. Prior to this, she had been serving the county in 2015 when she was a leal intern under then-Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney James Murdock, and later worked as a deputy prosecutor in the county until February 2022.

She was sworn in as Bonneville County Prosecutor after then-Prosecutor Daniel Clark stepped down to serve as a magistrate judge in Jefferson County. Bean became the first woman to serve as Bonneville County Prosecutor.

Bean was deafeated in May 2022 primary election to Randy Neal, but found her next calling as the deputy trial court administrator later in 2022.

The release states that as trial court administrator, she’ll manage court operations and cour program across the 7th Judicial District spanning across Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremot, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

“Idahoans must have faith that their courts are delivering on the promises of our constitutions,” Bean said. “I am honored to be able to serve both our courts and the people who use them.”