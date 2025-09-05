Ammon mayor declares 'Tanner Scoresby Day' to take place Sept. 8 - East Idaho News

AMMON — Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti has proclaimed Sept. 8, 2025, in Ammon, as “Tanner Scoresby Day,” in honor of the local teenager fighting for his life.

Scoresby, 18, is an Ammon resident and Thunder Ridge High School graduate. He was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, earlier this year. After five months of chemotherapy, it was discovered that the mass on his heart and lungs hadn’t shrunk at all. He’s currently in Arizona to receive a stem cell treatment.

One of Scoresby’s family friends previously told EastIdahoNews.com, “It’s a treatment that people who have Tanner’s type of cancer, that chemo hasn’t been successful for, this has worked.”

“I know there are a lot of people who are pulling for him right now in Ammon,” Coletti told EastIdahoNews.com. “I thought, how can I help get the word out a little bit more because I know they need all the support they can get right now.”

The proclamation, which Coletti signed on Sept. 3, 2025, encourages “all Ammon residents and businesses on that day (Sept. 8, 2025) to visit tannerscoresby.com and, together, rally in support of his good health.”

“Tanner Scoresby is an outstanding young man who is a great influence and example to his friends and those who know him,” the proclamation reads. “Whereas, it is fitting and proper to recognize Tanner Scoresby and encourage the community to support him with prayer, acts of goodwill, and financial help where feasible.”

Coletti said there’s “no magic to the date,” and he simply wanted to pick a day to encourage people to think about Scoresby and how they can support him.

“I know there are a lot of people who are struggling with cancer. I know several in the community, and they all deserve this, and a community that rallies,” Coletti explained. “I just think Tanner needs it especially right now.”

To find ways to donate and help the Scoresby’s, click here.

“We have the obligation to give — give of our time, money, and help with whatever we can … to help him get what he needs,” Coletti explained. “Some can do more, some can do less, but we can all do a little.”

An update shared on the “Team Tanner – Tanner Strong” Facebook page on Sept. 2, 2025, said Scoresby began his first day of treatments. It is mentioned that over the next four weeks, he will receive treatments Monday to Friday, and this week, he will undergo a procedure to drain fluid from his left lung and stomach.

“We are hopeful as Tanner starts this new chapter,” the Facebook post states. “Words cannot fully express the depth of our gratitude for all the incredible generosity and support during Tanner’s cancer journey. Donations, prayers, kind messages, and unwavering encouragement have been a lifeline for our family through this extremely challenging time.”