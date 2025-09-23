Animal rights group drops lawsuit against Idaho ostrich farm. Here’s why - East Idaho News

KUNA (Idaho Statesman) — A well-known animal-rights organization has dismissed its lawsuit against an ostrich farm in Kuna.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, alleged American Ostrich Farms was abusing its birds based on the testimony of several former employees, including the farm’s former animal husbandry manager, as well as photos of injured birds and unclean or inadequate shelter.

PETA said in a news release Monday that the farm has since pulled certain claims about how it treats the ostriches — claims that were central to PETA’s complaints in the case.

The lawsuit, filed in December in Washington, D.C., where PETA has an office, said the farm was misleading consumers when it advertised that its ostriches were raised with the “highest standards of care and respect,” in violation of the District of Columbia Consumer Protection Procedures Act. PETA had demanded a jury trial and asked the court to halt the company’s messaging on its packaging, website, social media and the online retailer Amazon.

“The farm has dropped claims about ‘humane’ and ‘ethical’ treatment and today, PETA and American Ostrich Farms agreed to dismiss the lawsuit,” the release said.

Moira Colley, a spokesperson for PETA, said by email that the farm removed all characterizations of its animal care and management practices, including claims about “highest standards of care and respect” and that its soap is cruelty free.

American Ostrich Farms, located miles past the rock pits and state prisons off South Pleasant Valley Road, is one of just a couple hundred farms in the country that breed ostriches for slaughter, selling the meat, feathers, egg shells, oil and other byproducts.

Former workers told the Idaho Statesman in mid-2024 that poor conditions at the farm, particularly in the winter, caused ostriches to die “in huge numbers.”

Alex McCoy, who founded the farm in 2014, did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment. He previously told the Statesman that the claims were “just not credible.”

“One of the worst things that you could ever do is hurt a harmless animal,” McCoy said. “Why would we do that? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Amanda Worman, a former employee of the farm who had contacted PETA about her concerns, which led to PETA lodging a complaint with the Idaho Department of Agriculture, told the Statesman that she was disappointed PETA had dismissed the lawsuit.

“That makes me sad,” Worman said by text. “Those poor birds are going to suffer this winter, and for the rest of their lives.”